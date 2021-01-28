Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: January 29, 2021, 2:46 AM

DC Kulgam reviews arrangements for polio immunization

Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat today convened a meeting to review Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization (IPPI) programme arrangements in the district.

During the meeting it was  informed that 87290 children upto age of five years will be vaccinated during the Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization programme which is scheduled to be conducted on 31 January.

It was given out that 508 vaccination booths have been established in five medical blocks which will be manned by the officials of various departments including Anganwadi workers, Ashas and Supervisory staff.

Furthermore, 12 transit points have been also established for smooth and hassle free vaccination in the district.

The DC directed the concerned officers to ensure that no child is left out in the district besides stressed strict adherace to COVID-19 protocols.

The meeting was attended by ADDC, Riyaz Ahmad Sofi, CMO, Dr Fazil Ali Kochak, CEO, Mohammed Ashraf, DHO, Dr Sameena, MS, Dr Muzaffar Ahmad Zargar, Dy-CMO, Arshad Sudeeqi, DVSK, Ab Gani, all BMO and other concerned officers.

