DC Kulgam reviews status of land acquisition for NH-444

District Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat Saturday chaired a meeting of officers to take stock of present status of land acquisition for NH-444.

During the meeting, the Collector Land Acquisition, Shabir Hussain informed the DC that field measurement on majority of portion identified for the project has been completed and paper work is under process.

The DC directed the Collector and other concerned to complete paper work for the project within 7 days.

The meeting was attended by Executive Engineer PC Division Srinagar, Tehsildar’s and other concerned officers.