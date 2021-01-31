DC Kupwara cancels medical fair price shop's license for violating norms

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din Sunday conducted a surprise inspection of a medical fair price shop located at Sub District Hospital Kupwara during which it was found that the shop was being run by a salesman against gross violation of norms.

Din ordered cancellation of license of the shop owner and warned of initiating stern action against those fair price shop owners who were not adhering to the norms.

He said that the health sector was the topmost priority of the district administration and every possible effort was being taken to improve it across the district.