DC Kupwara chairs DLRCC meeting

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Anshul Garg today convened District Level Review cum Consultative Committee (DLRCC) meeting to review the Action Credit Plan ending June 2021.

Reviewing the achievements registered by the banks during the current financial year up to June 2020, the meeting was informed that the achievement under priority and non-priority sectors were to the tune of Rs.173.28 crore.

It was also informed that there is a target of providing financial assistance among beneficiaries under different sectors including Agriculture, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Renewable Energy, Education, Housing and Personal Loans.

Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner stressed upon both line departments as well as bankers to speed up the timely disposal of loan cases and avoid pendency in the offices.

He directed them to ensure mutual coordination for greater achievements of the targets so that the beneficiaries could be timely benefitted with the DC making special mention of KCC loan and directing the concerned to achieve cent percent targets.