DC Kupwara discusses fixation of sale price of minor minerals

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Kupwara, Anshul Garg Tuesday convened a meeting of District Task Force Committee (DTFC) for Geology and Mining to review the performance of Geology and Mining Department and to fix the sale price of minor minerals (raw material) and processed minerals.

The meeting held threadbare discussion for fixation of sale price of sand, bajri, boulders, GBS (nallamukh) clay and crusher bajri and the rates were proposed on the basis of last two years market rates.

As per the details, the rate for sand per tipper has been proposed at Rs.5625 at source, while as bajri per tipper at Rs.3400, boulder at Rs 850 per tipper, GSB (Nallamukh) Rs 650 per tipper, clay Rs 450 per tipper, crusher bajri 10mm Rs 2300 per tipper, Crusher bajri 40mm at Rs.1850 per tipper and Dust at Rs.2500 per tipper.

The Deputy Commissioner who is also Chairperson of DTFC directed the concerned officers to implement the rates of minor minerals at source level so that common people and the stakeholders do not face the brunt of exorbitant rates.

He emphasized upon the concerned agencies to strengthen the mechanism of checking illegal excavation of sand and other minerals from river beds.