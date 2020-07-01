Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Kupwara,
UPDATED: July 1, 2020, 11:14 PM

DC Kupwara inaugurates awareness camp

GK News Network
Kupwara,
UPDATED: July 1, 2020, 11:14 PM
Representational Pic

District Commissioner (DC), Kupwara, Anshul Garg Wednesday inaugurated one day awareness cum distribution camp here.

The camp was organised by Department of Social Welfare Kupwara.

Trending News

Miscreants chop apple trees in south Kashmir

Tourism sector important for economic dev of Kashmir: DC Baramulla

ACB arrests former MD SICOP

On the occasion, the DC distributed 15 scooters costing Rs.12 lakh among specially-abled students studying in various colleges and schools.

The DC appreciated the efforts of Social Welfare Department Kupwara for working on the upliftment and welfare of destitute and disabled segment of people.

The DC also inspected the ‘three days First Aid Training Programme’ organized by Indian Red Cross Society Kupwara at the same venue to impart special training among the participants (volunteers) to deal with health and medical emergencies in the district.

Latest News

Miscreants chop apple trees in south Kashmir

In Pulwama, a village without water supply for 3 years

Man stabbed to death over cutting of grass on disputed land

Macdamization of roads started in G'bl

On the occasion, the DC distributed participation certificates and first aid kits among 25 volunteers who completed the training course today.

Meanwhile, the DC directed the concerned to take feedback from the volunteers to improve the rehabilitation and first aid scenario in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Nazir Ahmad Lone, Executive Director, Rehabilitation Council J&K, Ashfaq Ahmad, District Social Welfare Officer Kupwara were also present at the camp.

Related News