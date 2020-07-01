DC Kupwara inaugurates awareness camp

District Commissioner (DC), Kupwara, Anshul Garg Wednesday inaugurated one day awareness cum distribution camp here.

The camp was organised by Department of Social Welfare Kupwara.

On the occasion, the DC distributed 15 scooters costing Rs.12 lakh among specially-abled students studying in various colleges and schools.

The DC appreciated the efforts of Social Welfare Department Kupwara for working on the upliftment and welfare of destitute and disabled segment of people.

The DC also inspected the ‘three days First Aid Training Programme’ organized by Indian Red Cross Society Kupwara at the same venue to impart special training among the participants (volunteers) to deal with health and medical emergencies in the district.

On the occasion, the DC distributed participation certificates and first aid kits among 25 volunteers who completed the training course today.

Meanwhile, the DC directed the concerned to take feedback from the volunteers to improve the rehabilitation and first aid scenario in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Nazir Ahmad Lone, Executive Director, Rehabilitation Council J&K, Ashfaq Ahmad, District Social Welfare Officer Kupwara were also present at the camp.