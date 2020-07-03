Kashmir, Today's Paper
DC Kupwara inaugurates open Gym at public park

District Commissioner (DC), Kupwara, Anshul Garg Friday inaugurated an “open gym” at a public park here.

The open gym, established by Youth Services and Sports department at a cost of Rs 5.7 lakh was inaugurated in presence of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Nazir Ahmad Lone, District Youth Services and Sports Officers besides others.

On the occasion, the DC said the gym will facilitate the recreation of people, especially youth besides it will help them to maintain their physical health.

It was informed that Rs four lakh has been spent on the purchase of gym equipment and the funding has been made by district administration.

The equipment acquired include health walker, Dual sky, Sit up Bench, Big Turning Wheel, Twister, Push Hands, Rower, Cycle, Abdominal sit-up bench, besides it was also informed that the Gym has been thrown open for people of all ages and gender.

