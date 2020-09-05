Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: September 6, 2020, 3:36 AM

DC Kupwara inspects construction of ISC Galizoo

UPDATED: September 6, 2020, 3:36 AM
Photo by Jammu and Kashmir Information Department

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kupwara, Anshul Garg today visited Galizoo Stadium here to inspect on-going construction work on Indoor Sports Complex (ISC), fencing around the stadium, approaching road and allied works.

The DDC directed the concerned executing agencies to ramp up the pace of work besides, he also directed the concerned officers to ensure smooth approaching road and proper drainage around the stadium.

The Indoor Sports Complex is being constructed at a cost of Rs.2.65 crore after the foundation stone was laid by Lieutenant Governor during his recent visit to the district.

