DC Kupwara inspects development works in Keran

District Commissioner (DC), Kupwara, Anshul Garg Friday visited border tehsil Keran and inspected various ongoing development works being executed in the area.

The DC directed all concerned officers and executing agencies to speed up the pace of work on various ongoing development projects undertaken in the border block and complete them within the stipulated time frame.

The DC inspected 6.3MVA receiving station Mandian, being constructed by STD Sopore and directed the Executive Engineer PDD to ensure the operation of the Transformer within a period of 15 days.

The DC also inspected Government Boys High School Mandian and issued on spot directions to the concern Headmaster to resume the class work of students in small segments with due adherence to social distancing.

The DC inspected Community Bunker Mandian being constructed at a cost of Rs. 10 lakh and it was informed that 20 Community Bunkers are being constructed in block Keran, of which, 10 bunkers are near completion.

The DC also inspected under construction building for Community Health Centre Keran and it was informed that the building is being constructed at a cost of Rs. 1.5 crore by R&B department, out of which Rs. 49 lakh stand released so far.