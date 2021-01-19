Kashmir, Today's Paper
DC Kupwara inspects developmental works

Photo by J&K Information Department

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara Imam Din Tuesday inspected various ongoing developmental works in Kupwara.

An official spokesman said that he inspected the ongoing construction work on Lolab Parallel Bypass road which is being constructed at a cost of Rs 2.20 crore and expenditure of Rs 68.68 lakh have been incurred on it so far.

At Zangli, the DC inspected the ongoing works on Span Truss Girder Bridge at a cost of Rs 1.65 crore and Indoor Sports Complex being at Rs 1 crore.

On the occasion, the DC directed the concerned engineer to gear up the pace of work and ensure completion of the project within the stipulated time frame.

Earlier, the Executive Engineer informed the DC that an expenditure of Rs 39.20 lakh on Girder bridge and Rs 40 lakh on Sports Stadium had been incurred so far.

