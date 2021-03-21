DC Kupwara issues weather advisory

According to Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, in view of active western disturbance and prediction of snow/rainfall, the people of the Kupwara district in general and people residing in the areas, like Keran, Karnah, Machil, Budnamal, Jumgund, Nowgam, Kumkadi and in the periphery of different Nallahs/rivers, prone to floods, sloppy areas of the district in particular are advised to refrain from venturing in avalanche prone areas till the improvement of weather.

In case of any urgency, general public can contact District Administration Control Room on 01955-253522 and Police Control Room Kupwara on 252451 and Handwara on 262295.

Meanwhile, all the District/Sectoral Officers especially the officers/officials of Irrigation and Flood Control, PHE, PDD, R&B, Mechanical and Revenue have been directed not to leave their respective headquarters without prior permission from Deputy Commissioner Kupwara and keep their men and machinery ready to meet any exigency.