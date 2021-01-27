Kashmir, Today's Paper
DC Kupwara reviews arrangements for Urs Shahwali

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Imam Din today along with a team of officers visited shrine of ZatieShahwali at Drugmulla to take stock of   on-ground arrangements made for annual Urs celebrations.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner took stock of the arrangements made for the devotees expected to visit the shrine for Urs celebrations. The Deputy Commissioner impressed upon TehsildarDrugmulla to ensure fool proof arrangements on ground so that the devotees do not face any inconvenience. He directed the concerned engineers to ensure uninterrupted power & water supply in the area besides proper maintenance of the approaching roads.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner paid obeisance at the shrine and prayed for prosperity and good health of the nation.

