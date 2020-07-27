Kashmir, Today's Paper
DC Kupwara reviews Eid arrangements, revenue issues

Photo by Jammu and Kashmir Information Department

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Anshul Garg Monday reviewed the arrangements put in place for the ensuing Ed-ul-Adha, besides he also reviewed issues pertaining to the Revenue department.

During the meeting, the DC directed the concerned officers to implement already issued orders regarding Eid in letter and spirit and ensure that during three-day partial relaxation from July 28 to July 30 only fifty percent shops remain open as per local level market arrangements in consultation with members of respective Traders Federations.

He said COVID-19 test has been made mandatory for every shopkeeper who opens a shop besides usage of masks and maintaining social distance should also be monitored.

Reviewing the COVID-19 measures, the Deputy Commissioner asked the Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars to submit recommendations for de-notification of Red Zones following qualifying criteria.

He asked Revenue officers of the district to play a proactive role in the field by providing better service to the public.

The Nodal Officer COVID-19 informed the meeting that out of 24 Red Zones, 5 have already been de-notified and by now only 19 Red zones are active in the district.

The DC reviewed the process of displaying of hoardings regarding COVID-19 awareness and it was informed that 24 hoardings have been displayed in Kupwara, Handwara and Langate towns besides at all block headquarters, he also directed for displaying hoardings at all Tehsil headquarters to ensure greater awareness regarding COVID-19.

The meeting also discussed identifying state and Kahcharai land in Municipal Committees of the district, settlement issues, land acquisition and mutation process cases.

The Deputy Commissioner stressed upon the officers to speed up the disposal of all pending cases and ensure that all cases are resolved within 10 days.

Among others, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Handwara, Assistant Commissioner Revenue attended the meeting.

