DC Kupwara reviews JJM, I&FC, B2V works

The District Commissioner (DC), Kupwara, AnshulGarg Wednesday reviewed the progress achieved under JalJeevan Mission (JJM), Back to Village (B2V), PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) sectors in the district.

On the occasion, the DC was informed that 89 projects have already been approved at a cost of Rs264.37 cr under PHE & I&FC sectors. He was informed that out of 89 projects, work is going apace on 82 projects, 1 project has been completed and 6 projects are yet to be taken up.

Reviewing the works approved under Back to Village (B2V) programme, it was revealed that 110 works at an approved cost of Rs.170 lakh were taken up in Phase I & II. Out of which 37 works have been completed so far and work is in progress on rest of the 73 projects.