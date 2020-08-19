DC Kupwara reviews on-going development projects

District Commissioner (DC), Kupwara, Anshul Garg Wednesday convened a meeting of concerned officers to review the pace of ongoing developmental projects in the district under Languishing Projects program.

The meeting held threadbare discussion project wise and it was given out that as many as 161 projects have been taken up, out of which 20 projects have been completed, while as work on 130 projects are at different stages of completion.

The meeting was informed that Khumriyal Bridge connecting Lolab valley with Kupwara district headquarters is ready for commissioning, while as, Hangishort Bridge in Handwara sub division stands completed.

The meeting also discussed physical status of Changmulla Receiving Station besides the progress of University Campus Wyane was also reviewed.

Addressing the meeting, the DC stressed upon the concerned officers to speed up the pace of work and ensure completion of all the ongoing projects within the stipulated timeframe.