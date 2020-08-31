Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: August 31, 2020, 11:42 PM

DC Kupwara reviews progress of health facilities, COVID containment measures in border areas

UPDATED: August 31, 2020, 11:42 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Anshul Garg on Monday convened a meeting of concerned officers to review the progress of health facilities including COVID containment measures at border areas Keran and Kralpora.

It was given out in the meeting that the ground floor of New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) Keran be utilized as COVID-19 care Hospital to ensure COVID containment measures smoothly in the border area.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of infrastructure facilities at Sub District Hospital (SDH), Kralpora and it was informed that one ward in the new building of SDH shall be utilized for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The DC directed JKPCC authorities to ensure that all required facilities are available in the hospital within a weeks’ time. He also asked executing agencies to double their efforts and ensure that all the on-going works are completed in border areas before the arrival of winter season.

The DC also reviewed other facilities of these health institutions including availability of doctors and paramedical staff.

