DC Kupwara visits District Agriculture Farm

District Development Commissioner (DDC), Kupwara, Imam Din today visited District Agriculture Farm to take the stock of status of different seedlings being cultivated in poly green houses.

On the occasion, the DDC said that Agriculture is the backbone of rural economy and urged upon the concerned officers to transform latest scientific technology to the farmers so that production of different vegetables, pulses and rice gets fillip to a greater extent.

He directed them to energize the field functionaries of the Agriculture and allied departments to achieve the production targets.

DDC also urged upon the educated youth to come forward to adopt different modes of agriculture farming for better income.

DDC was accompanied by Chief Agriculture Officer and other concerned officers.