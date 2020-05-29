DC meets members of trade, business organisations

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, had a detailed deliberations with all trade and business organisations regarding revival of economic activity in a gradual manner under all precautions.

According to a statement, during day-long sessions, Dr Shahid met heads and members of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation, SheherKhaas Traders and Manufacturing Association, Kashmir Economic Alliance, Nowgam Traders Association, Bakers Association, Bazar Committee Union, Koker Bazar, ll Kashmir Gold Association, South City Association, All Traders Transporters Joint Coordination Committee Kashmir, Batamalloo Traders Association, Iqbal Market Associations, Contractors Association, General Bus Stand Association, Pantha chowk and Sonwar units of traders associations, J&K Tourism Alliance, Travel Agents Association, Hotel Associations, Indian Association of Tour Operators, Fruit Growers Association and others.

DC Srinagar expressed gratitude to the citizens of Srinagar for their active response to advisories aimed at containment.

Highlighting the importance of striking a balance between containment efforts and securing livelihood for people, and also preparing the community for the new reality he solicited suggestions and inputs from trade and business organisations.

The statement said the members suggested allowing economic activity sector wise, areas wise and proposed a weekly schedule in some cases.

They also assured active engagement with local business community on the concerns of precautions, hygiene and social distancing measures. Sanitization of markets, mobility of shopkeepers, notification of areas, effective coverage, insurance issues, rental, expired stocks, sports activities, and several other points were discussed.

DC Srinagar thanked the trade and business community for their resolve and commitment which will go a long way in making the way ahead smooth for both COVID containment and economic revival.