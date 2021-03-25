DC Pulwama flags-off exposure visit of Fish farmers

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary today flagged off a group of progressive and aspiring fish farmers of the district for an exposure visit to various fish farms in the district and across the valley.

It was informed that the purpose of the visit is to expose the farmers to latest practices being adopted for profitable and sustainable fish farming.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC reiterated to provide full support to the farmers to boost the scale of fish production besides generating meaningful employment. He also called for tapping the full potential in tune with market demand both in and outside the district.

The enthusiastic fish farmers hailed the efforts of the Fisheries dept and district administration for organising the visit and hoped that such initiatives will continue.

Among others, AD Fisheries and other officers and officials of the department were present on the occasion.