DC Pulwama holds interaction with BDC members, Sarpanches, Panches

To acquaint the public representatives with the functioning of the Government, the District Administration Pulwama today facilitated an interactive session between the public representatives and the officers of different departments.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary, while interacting with the Public representatives said that the motive behind the interaction is to build an interface so that the public representatives and officers work in synergy besides minimising the gaps in governance.

He said that the recent elections have been a watershed in the realm of democratic decentralisation and newly elected members are the eyes and ears of the Administration.

Meanwhile officers of different departments particularly of rural development had one on one interaction with the public representatives who were thoroughly acquainted with various government flagship programmes, welfare schemes besides schemes of rural development and public works.