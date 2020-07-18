DC Pulwama launches CSR portal 'Taawun'

Kashmir, Today's Paper
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Dr Raghav Langer Saturday launched a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) portal-Taawun.

He said the aim of the portal is to create a common platform between district NGOs, voluntary organisations, community based organisations and district administration.

He added that the CSR portal shall disseminate CSR related data and information filled by the CSR partners with it.

On the occasion, DC hailed the efforts put by various NGOs, voluntary organisations and volunteers in fortifying the efforts of government in the fight against COVID-19 infection.

He said their active participation and selflessness has generated a spirit of volunteerism among the people besides working in unison in the time of crisis and emergency.

It is worthwhile  to mention that the portal has been designed as per the CSR policy of the government and has features like CSR Committee Composition, Model Estimates,  Non binding MoU format, Multimedia Scroll Gallery , Query box, list of activities by NGOs and important links.

The district CSR committee has been given the mandate to explore various sources of donations and contributions besides identifying critical gaps.

The committee shall also suggest measures for adequate monitoring and evaluation of CSR in addition to formulate ‘Need gap documents’ and its updation.

Later on a felicitation ceremony was also conducted in which certificates of appreciation were distributed among the representatives of various NGOs, Community based Organisations and volunteers like Chinar Foundation ,J&K Yateem Trust ,  Ehsaas Trust Foundation , Hayaat welfare , Noble Hands and Art of Living  Kashmir etc who  have  been at forefront in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier SBI branch, Pulwama donated protective equipment worth one lakh and handed over the same to district administration.

