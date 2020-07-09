DC Pulwama launches employment helpline

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama Dr. Raghav Langer Thursday launched an employment helpline for migrant labourers of the district here.

On the occasion, DC said the helpline is aimed to provide employment to such people in labour intensive sectors like MGNREGA, PMGSY, R&B besides the accommodation of semi -skilled and skilled Labours in organised and unorganized sectors respectively. He said the helpline will be useful to the people whose employment avenues got affected outside the Union Territory of J&K in view of global pandemic.

The DC said that in this regard the desired labourers willing to work in various labour intensive sectors and credit linked schemes are requested to contact Land Line No. 01933-241218 and Mobile No’s 7006010738 and 7006727551 and the helpline will be operational from 10 am to 5 pm on all working days.

In this regard Langer said a database is also being created wherein intending employers will meet with labourers seeking employment and this database shall also be useful for training providing agencies like Himayat program, RSETI, EDI etc to find the right persons to be trained for different skill sets.

He said moreover intending persons shall be linked up with self employment schemes like PMEGP, JKREGP, other subsidy schemes of Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry, Agriculture, Horticulture departments etc.