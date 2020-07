District Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Dr. Raghav Langer on Wednesday launched several activities to mark the observance of Kissan Pakhwada from July 7 to July 21, 2020.

In his address, the DC said that Kisan Pakhwada is being observed to enhance the flow of advances in the agriculture sector and double the income of farmers by way of their cent percent involvement in agricultural related welfare schemes