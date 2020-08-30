DC Pulwama suspends 6 Patwaris, orders departmental enquiry

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Dr. Raghav Langer on Sunday suspended six revenue officials (Patwaris) during an inspection of patwar halqas.

According to official spokesperson, following repeated complaints of discrepancies, the Deputy Commissioner conducted inspection of patwar halqas and revenue documents held by Patwaris throughout the district.

During the inspection, the bastas of the Patwaris and its contents were scrutinized in detail and huge discrepancies were noticed besides, Government orders, instructions issued by Financial Commissioner Revenue (J&K), Standing Orders 22/23A/23B and provisions of Land Revenue Act were found flouted openly. In many instances it was found that some of the Patwaris have not conducted the Girdawari (biannual post-harvest crop inspections) in their halqas since 2015-16.

During physical inspection of records it was found that illegal entries in the state land / kahcharie land have not been expunged in the revenue records despite clear cut directions from FCR office and DC Office. Similarly in some instances it was found that even though Jamabandis have been reported to have been completed by the Tehsildars but on ground Jamabandis are still incomplete/under preparation/ under Partal (verification).

Discrepancies were also noticed in the Daily register (Roznamcha – waqiati), Inspection register (Fard – Partal), Naqulaat register (for revenue extracts) and Village chowkidara register besides it was found that these registers have not been updated since a long period of time. Many vital revenue documents were also found missing from the Bastas.

The DC also observed overwriting of entries in some Jamabandis, without the attestation of the senior officers and similarly delays were also found in the timely attestation of mutations. Strict warning has been issued by the DC to the Tehsildars to set the house in order and if in future discrepancy is noticed in what is being reported to the higher authorities and the actual position of the records on ground, strict action shall be initiated.

In view of violations noticed on spot during the surprise inspections, Patwaris of halqas Tral-e-payeen, Noorpora and Kakapora were immediately suspended. Similarly departmental enquiries were initiated against Patwaris of halqas – Awantipora, Khrew/Nagender & Kandizal; besides issuance of showcase notices to others.

Meanwhile the DC directed all the Tehsildars to maintain the revenue records as per Rules and ensure timely updation of girdawaris and jamabandis in line with the Government instructions, reiterating that there shall be zero tolerance in case of any laxity in this regard.