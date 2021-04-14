DC Pulwama visits Gurudwara Shadimarg

Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary visited Chatti Padshahi Gurudwara, Shadimarg on the eve of Baisakhi here today.

Hundreds of Sikh devotees thronged Gurudwara on the second day of Baisakhi festival and paid their obeisance there by participating in Shabbat Keertan, Gurubani and KhandPaath

DDC congratulated the whole Sikh community on the day and prayed for peace and prosperity in the region. He said Baisakhi brings happiness and joy besides providing a chance to the people of different communities to come close to each other while exchanging pleasantries.