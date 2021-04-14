Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Pulwama,
UPDATED: April 15, 2021, 12:17 AM

DC Pulwama visits Gurudwara Shadimarg

GK News Network
Pulwama,
UPDATED: April 15, 2021, 12:17 AM

Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary visited Chatti Padshahi Gurudwara,  Shadimarg on the eve of Baisakhi here today.

Hundreds of Sikh devotees thronged  Gurudwara on the second day of Baisakhi festival and paid their obeisance there by participating in Shabbat Keertan, Gurubani and KhandPaath

Trending News
Representational Photo

2 drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla

Khankah reopens at Shahnagri Handwara

Greater Kashmir

Large scale bamboo drive initiated in Bhadarwah

Asian Parliamentary Debate Competition concludes at KU

DDC congratulated the whole Sikh community on the day and prayed for peace and prosperity in the region. He said Baisakhi brings happiness and joy besides providing a chance to the people of different communities to come close to each other while exchanging pleasantries.

Related News