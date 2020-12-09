DC reviews functioning of District Hospital Ganderbal

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal today visited 200 bedded District Hospital to review its functioning and inspect facilities being provided to the COVID patients.

On the occasion, he took stock of the functioning of various blocks of the hospital viz. emergency, OPD, IPD, COVID care ward, Blood Bank, Dialysis Centre etc, besides enquiring about the status of ongoing installation of fire fighting and Central Heating System.

The Medical Superintendent Ganderbal briefed the DC about the facilities being provided to the patients, status of active COVID patients admitted.

The DC said that the District Administration is committed to provide more sophisticated healthcare to the people of the district and in this regard Dialysis Centre will shortly be made functional so that patients may not need to move outside the district for dialysis.

He urged the concerned officials to expedite the work on the Central Heating System so that the same is made functional to ensure patients do not suffer during winters.

Meanwhile, the DC also visited the proposed site for the link road from SSP Office Ganderbal to Duderhama via District Hospital and inspected the progress of work on the said road.

During the visit, the DC was accompanied by Chairman MC Ganderbal, Medical Superintendent Ganderbal, DIO Ganderbal, and various other concerned officers.