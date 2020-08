District Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, K K Sidha Wednesday convened a meeting of concerned officers to review ensuing Muharram ul Haram arrangements.

The DC directed the concerned officers to ensure supply of Rice, Atta, and LPG, round the clock power and water supply, tanker service, sanitization and fumigation and health care facilities in all Imam baras.

He appealed the Shia community to strictly follow Covid-19 SOPs and guidelines including social distancing and usage of Face masks.