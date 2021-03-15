DC reviews status of HWCs at Ganderbal

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal today chaired a meeting of the Health department to review the status of approved Health Wellness Centers (HWCs) in the district.

During the meeting, the DC was briefed through a PowerPoint presentation about the status of Health Institutions approved as Health and Wellness Centers block wise in the district, man power approved and utilization of funds.

The meeting was informed that 73 health institutions are approved as HWCs which include PHC, NTPHC and Sub Centers of the district.

While giving the details about approved Health Institutions as HWCs, it was given out that in 2020-21, 30 HWCs are approved and remaining were approved in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Regarding the status of manpower, the CMO informed that 54 posts of MLHPs are sanctioned out of which 36 are in position.

The meeting also discussed the status of utilization of funds for equipment and repair and renovation of HWCs. It was informed that in 2018-19, Rs 33 lakh was received for repair and renovation and Rs 6 lakh was received for equipment besides in 2019-20, Rs 1.31 crore was received out of which Rs 72 lakh is utilized on equipment and repair and renovation.

Meanwhile, the meeting also discussed the status of work progress on ongoing PHCs and NTPHCs in the district for which DC asked the Executive Engineer to expedite all the works in a planned manner to complete the infrastructure within stipulated timeline. He also urged him to carry frequent field visits to inspect these works so that quality is ensured.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Planning Officer, Irfan Ahmad Giri, CMO, Dr. Mehraj-u-din, Executive Engineer R&B, DHO, BMOs and others concerned.