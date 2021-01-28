DC Shopian approves rent cases of different departments

District Development Commissioner, Shopian, Shrikant Suse today chaired a meeting of Rent Assessment Committee (RAC) during which 12 rent cases of different departments were approved.

On the occasion, DDC Shopian, who is also chairman of the Committee, held a detailed discussion with officers of different departments that have hired private accommodation for their offices.

A total of 16 cases came up for discussion pertaining to different govt departments functioning from private buildings including FCS&CA, Social Welfare Department, ISM, Horticulture, Animal husbandry, Education department, Handicrafts department, Libraries and research department etc.

After detailed deliberation, the Committee approved 12 cases and deferred 4 cases due to pending verification.