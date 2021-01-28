Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 29, 2021, 2:59 AM

DC Shopian approves rent cases of different departments

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 29, 2021, 2:59 AM

District Development Commissioner, Shopian, Shrikant Suse today chaired a meeting of Rent Assessment Committee (RAC)  during which  12 rent cases of different departments were approved.

On the occasion, DDC Shopian, who is also chairman of the Committee, held a detailed discussion with officers of different departments that have hired private accommodation for their offices.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Raj Kumar Katoch posted as Secy JKPSC; Naseem Javid Choudhary Director Tourism Jammu

GK Photo

Man held with 8 leopard hides, 4 musk deer pods, 38 bear gallbladders in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Body recovered from Sindh nallah in central Kashmir

Missing north Kashmir youth's body found in woods after a fortnight

Cold wave persists in Kashmir; Srinagar shivers at minus 7.2°C

A total of 16 cases came up for discussion pertaining to different govt departments functioning from private buildings including FCS&CA, Social Welfare Department, ISM, Horticulture, Animal husbandry, Education department, Handicrafts department, Libraries and research department etc.

After detailed deliberation, the Committee approved 12 cases and deferred 4 cases due to pending verification.

Related News