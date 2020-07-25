DC Shopian asks Panchs, Sarpanchs to create COVID related awareness

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Chaudary Mohammad Yasin Saturday convened a meeting of Panchs and Sarpanchs asking them to create mass awareness among people with regard to adherence of COVID-19 related SOPs including usage of masks and maintaining social distancing to avoid further transmission of virus.

On the occasion, DC emphasised on the Panchs and Sarpanchs that funds will be provided to all the Panchayats for purchasing surgical masks, soaps and other necessary items to distribute among the downtrodden BPL besides other destitute families so that they are able to adhere to the medical advisories and guidelines issued by the govt. from time to time.

The DC directed the BDOs to coordinate with Panchs and Sarpanchs in this regard.

Among others, Block Development Officers, Nodal Officer COVID-19 besides other officers and officials were present in the meeting.