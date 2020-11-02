DC Shopian discusses modalities for procurement of apple under MIS

District Development Commissioner, (DDC) Shopian, Choudhary Muhammad Yasin on Monday convened a meeting of concerned officers to discuss modalities for procurement of Apple under Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) in the district.

On the occasion, DDC was apprised about the preparations for the implementation of the Scheme in the district. He was informed that a large number of fruit growers have registered themselves for the said scheme to sell their produce and efforts are being done to persuade more growers to register themselves.

Meanwhile, the DDC asked the fruit growers to sell their produce under MIS at approved rates, adding that money will be transferred through DBT in their bank accounts. The DDC highlighted the objectives of the newly launched MIS which is aimed to provide optimum prices to the growers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The scheme will make way for procurement of large quantities of apples which will not only ensure profitability to the apple growers but at the same time, it will also create rural employment through supplementary services in the district.