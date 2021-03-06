DC Shopian flags off group of farmers for exposure tour

To acquaint the farmers with the modern farming practices, Deputy Commissioner (DC) ShopianSachin Kumar Vaishya Saturday flagged off a group of 29 progressive farmers for an exposure tour to Central Institute of Horticulture, Budgam.

The tour was organised under the National Mission for Agricultural Extension and Technology to enable the farmers to learn techniques and latest methodology of farming so that they are able to increase production to redouble their income.

Interacting with the farmers, the DC urged upon them to learn the latest technologies and adopt it in their fields to enhance production by ways of scientific methods and practices to boost the economy of the district.