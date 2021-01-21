DC Shopian holds interaction with newly-elected DDC members

Deputy Commissioner (DDC) Shopian Shrikant Balasaheb Suse Thursday held an interaction with the newly-elected District Development Council (DDC) members in Shopian.

An official spokesman said that during the meeting, the DDC members brought several issues into the notice of DC that included improvement in road infrastructure and service delivery, enhancing staff and infrastructure facilities in the health sector, improvement in water and power supply and other related developmental issues.

On the occasion, threadbare discussion was held regarding the implementation of Forest Rights Act 2006 and upliftment of tribal people.

Underlining the role of DDC members in ensuring a proactive and participatory administration, Suse sought their cooperation in dealing with vital issues of public importance.

The DC highlighted the role of DDC members in proper implementation of FRA and creating awareness among the masses regarding Gram Sabha-level committees, sub-divisional level committees and district-level committee for implementation of FRA 2006.

He also lauded all DDC members and other PRI members for their proactive role for implementation of various schemes.