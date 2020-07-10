Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: July 10, 2020, 10:58 PM

DC Shopian inaugurates Kissan Mela at Keller

District Commissioner Shopian, Chowdhary Mohammad Yaseen Friday inaugurated Kisan Mela under National Mission on Agriculture Extension and Technology (NMAET) at Keller Shopian.

The mela was organised by the Department of Agriculture in collaboration with other allied departments.

Speaking on the occasion, DC said that the Kisan Mela has been organised with an aim to cover cent percent population of farmer community under various centrally sponsored schemes like PM Kisan, KCC and other welfare oriented schemes for their economic upliftment.

