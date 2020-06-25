DC Shopian reviews BPL re-verification

Deputy Commissioner Shopian Choudhary Mohammad Yasin today convened a meeting of officers from Department of Revenue, Rural Development Department and Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs with regard to re-verification of BPL and AAY here.

The DC directed the officers to ensure that the benefits of BPL and AAY scheme is being availed by downtrodden families and the ration cards issued under this category reach to the concerned people.

He exhorted that the identification of AAY families be ensured and ration cards are issued to genuine, and for this purpose the responsibility has been put on village committees along with concerned to finalize the list of AAY in the village.