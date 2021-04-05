DC Shopian reviews COVID vaccination progress

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya today convened a meeting of concerned officers to review the Covid-19 mitigation efforts amid the threat of 2nd wave in the Valley.

The meeting discussed the impact of the process and precautions of the measures that need to be taken to address the looming threat of spread of the 2nd wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

On the occasion, the DC directed the officers not to lower the guard and continue to maintain the highest level of alertness to ensure implementation of SOPs to counter the spread of virus.

The meeting discussed the status of Covid-19 vaccination and testing in the district. It was given out in the meeting that the Health functionaries are working in day in and day out to get the vaccination process done well in time to save the precious lives of the people by motivating them to come forward and get vaccinated forthwith.

The DC reiterated that apart from executing proactive measures, mobilization of all resources and manpower shall be put on ready gear to enable the Administration to tackle any emergencies arising from the 2nd wave of Covid-19 pandemic. He stressed on identification of Micro Containment Zones to avoid building of Covid clusters.

Regarding the ongoing vaccination process, the DC directed concerned Health authorities to involve services of Asha Workers to facilitate the persons above 45 Years to get vaccinations

He also directed officers to intensify testing in the district with special focus on Schools/Colleges/Coaching Centres/Banks/Market areas besides Surveillance on contact tracing of positive cases particularly in the offices where footfall is high.

Sachin called for raising awareness among the masses to persuade the people especially above 45 Years to go for vaccination.

He called for roping in NGOs, Religious Heads, PRIs and other influencers to motivate the eligible persons for vaccination. He further said that vaccination drive is being held at all Subdivisions of the district and after health and frontline workers, the vaccination process will also be administered to the general public.

The DC urged upon the general public to cooperate with the District Administration in making the Covid drive successful in the district. He further said that the vaccination is most necessary for fighting against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Chief Medical Officer, Shopian, Superintendent of DHS, District Immunization Officer, BMOs and other concerned attended the meeting.