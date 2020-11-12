DC Srinagar chairs meet of valuation panel

Chairman , District Valuation Committee, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary reviewed the land valuation proposed by Sub-Divisional Valuation Committees for annual notification rates for 2021 in Srinagar.

The meeting reviewed the proposals formulated by various Tehsils for revision of annual rates of land viz-a-viz residential, commercial, agriculture, horticulture , non-cultivable , cultivable—Irrigated and un-irrigated among other categories.

Chairman, DVC directed the officers to display the final draft in public domain and take into account the feedback and suggestions from all stakeholders. He asked for comprehensive analysis of various parameters while arriving at valuation of land to be fixed which shall include master plan land use, type of land, average sale rates, proximity of public transport and infrastructure development status.

Registrars were asked to share the details of land registration with two years annual comparison and forward their recommendations to Tehsildars for inclusion.

Collectors of land acquisition have also been asked to submit their recommendations. The sub-divisional committees have been asked to taken into account various suggested steps and re-submit the proposals by November 17 after which these will be shared in public domain for feedback and comments.

The committee is finalising rates for 2021 as per the provisions laid down SRO 379 of J&K Preparation and Revision of Market Value Guidelines Rules-2011 which mandates the District Valuation Board to fix the annual rates and valuation of immovable property.