DC Srinagar constitutes committee to prepare database of terminally ill patients

Deputy Commissioner and Chairman District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Srinagar Sunday constituted a committee for providing necessary healthcare facilities to the patients suffering from terminal diseases such as cancer, chronic renal diseases (CKD), and orthopedic surgeries requiring urgent interventions.

An order issued in this regard states that the committee should compile a database of all such patients suffering from terminal diseases and ensure their treatment and subsequent patient care and follow up of these patients. The order said that the committee should be headed by Assistant Commissioner Revenue Srinagar and Chief Medical Officer Srinagar has been designated as Member Secretary of the Committee while District Statistics anf Evaluation Officer, District Health Officer, District Immunisation Officer, representatives from SKIMS and associated hospitals would be members of the committee.

As per the order, the Chairman DDMA has said that the step had been taken in wake of surge in number of positive cases in Srinagar district and as the major focus had presently shifted to COVID-19 mitigation and management. “However, proper health care of patients suffering from terminal diseases is to be accorded priority as well,” he said. The DDMA Chairman’s order said that a mechanism was needed to be put in place so that medical condition of such patients may not deteriorate further.

The order also said that the DDMA Srinagar had taken the initiative to ensure that cancer patients who were on chemotherapy and radiotherapy, renal failure patients who were on dialysis, cancer patients dated for surgery, children who have schedule for immunisation, besides patients who underwent emergency orthopedic surgery for follow up need to be taken care of and to make sure that timely access to treatment for such patients is guaranteed.