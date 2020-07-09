DC Srinagar reviews progress under annual credit plan 2019-20

District Commissioner (DC) Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary Thursday chaired a meeting of District Level Review Committee (DLRC) to review the progress made under the annual credit plan 2019-20 and the preparedness of departments and banks regarding the ongoing Kissan Pakhwada programme recently launched in J&K by the Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu.

Lead District Manager A M Bhat while briefing the meeting informed that the Credit Deposit ratio of banks in the district stood at 52% with business growth of 6% during the previous financial year. He further informed that the total flow of credit amounting to Rs. 4226 Cr was disbursed by banks under priority (Rs 1471 Cr) and non-priority sector (Rs 2755 Cr) during FY 2019-20.

Under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, almost 38000 PMJDY women account Okholders in J&K Bank in Srinagar were provided benefit of Rs 500 each for three consecutive occasions. The meeting was informed that more than Rs. 300 Cr were disbursed by J&K Bank under the GECL scheme launched under The Atmanirbhar Bharat package of finance ministry of Government of India to various business enterprises affected due to Covid-19 pandemic.

It was informed that a total of 923 beneficiaries were facilitated under various Government Sponsored Schemes (excluding KCC) with a total amount of Rs. 4807 lakh. As 12200 PM Kisan beneficiaries are being targeted for issuance of KCC in the district, banks were instructed by the DDC to ensure 100% coverage of farmers under the scheme.

The banks were also advised to make the general public aware of various employment generation schemes and lend necessary support in providing hassle-free loans under Mudra, Housing, Education and other schemes.

Dr Shahid directed that banks and concerned line departments to work in a coordinated manner to ensure smooth implementation of schemes and achievement of targets.

The meeting was also attended DDM (NABARD), CPO Srinagar, senior functionaries of government departments and banks operating in the district.