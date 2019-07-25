DC Srinagar takes first-hand assessment of water-logging situation after heavy rains

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has said that response mechanism to deal with the water-logging situation has been fully activated and that all concerned line departments are on the ground in efforts towards quickest possible dewatering of all affected areas.

The DC who visited various areas to assess the water-logging situation and inspect dewatering efforts following heavy rainfall in Srinagar this morning said concerned departments are ensuring swift dewatering of all roads and lanes especially those leading to important installations like hospitals and receiving stations apart from city roads.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

He said that in addition to 80 dewatering stations and 115 mobile pumping stations of the SMC over a dozen fire tenders and pumps of the F&ES have also been pressed into service for dewatering efforts across the city adding that this is in addition to 10 pumping stations of the UEED covering Dal surroundings and Khanyar.

The DC, according to a statement, said the Traffic department has deployed maximum workforce to ensure effective handling of traffic situation and vehicular movement in the City.

He said all line departments including PWD, PHE, SMC, PDD, UEED and Traffic have established control rooms for the convenience of general public and all of them are under strict instructions to deploy adequate men and machinery on the ground and work in close coordination amongst themselves to prevent further hassles.

The DC also visited various Old City areas on the occasion and tock stock of water-logging situation and dewatering efforts underway there.

He said officers have been designated as nodal officers for different zones to monitor the situation within their areas of jurisdiction.

Dr Shahid said water-logging as a result of rains throws a major challenge because of deficient drainage in the district adding that the district administration is fast-tracking efforts to set up a comprehensive drainage project that will address this deficit.

Senior officers from all concerned departments including SSP Traffic, ADC Srinagar, JD PMDD, ExEns and field officers accompanied the DC on the occasion.