DC Srinagar visits HPVT center, hails its medico-social services

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary on Sunday visited the Help Poor Voluntary Trust, Baran Pather, Haft Chinar Srinagar, hailing medico-social services of the Trust.

The DC was accompanied by ADC Srinagar Dr. Syed Haneef Balkhi, JD Planning Muhammad Yaseen Lone and SE Hakim Nayeem.

DC Srinagar showed keen interest in the activities of HPVT and appreciated the medical help being extended to thousands of patients who are either registered with the trust or getting support basis referrals from Hospitals on emergency basis. He lauded the services offered in hospitals across Srinagar where HPVT has deputed 25 MPHWs (Multi-Purpose Health Workers) to provide wheelchair and trolley services, providing nebulizers and urine containers, guiding patients and attendants about treatment and procedures in hospitals.

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar assured for all possible support from the administration side so that more and more patients can get benefitted from the cause.

Dr. Shahid Iqbal hailed the services offered by HPVT that has a fleet of 11 ambulances including two with advanced life support. He also praised the concept of providing medicines on discounted prices at the in-house pharmacy at Haft Chinar and the one at Daresh Kadal.