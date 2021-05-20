DC Srinagar visits various Panchayats

On the direction of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today visited various Panchayats in Srinagar to set into motion the process for setting up of the Covid Care mitigation infrastructure to strengthen the Covid-19 management and containment measures at Panchayat level.

The aim of setting up of covid care centers (CCCs) is to create basic minimum infrastructure to provide isolation facilities at Panchayat level as many households may not have option for isolation of Covid positive patients in their own houses.

The facility would be having a minimum 5-bedded Covid Care Centre including one Oxygen supported bed in each Panchayat for the patient requiring immediate medical attention.

During the visit, the DC inspected available infrastructure in panchayat of Khonmoh-A, Khonmoh-B, Balhama-A and Balhama-B.

The Panchayat level Covid care Centers shall be equipped with necessary medical kits, and linked to nearest Health Centres.

On the occasion, the DC said that the building of Primary Health Center(PHC), Zewan will be handed over to health Department. He directed for making the Center operational within weeks time. It was informed that the PHC will cater population of Khonmoh and Balhama Panchayats.