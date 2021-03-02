DC takes stock of developmental scenario in Baramulla

After assuming the office of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Bupinder Kumar today chaired an interactive cum introductory meeting with the officers of district administration at Dak Bungalow, here.

During the meeting several aspects pertaining to overall socio-economic development were comprehensively discussed.

The concerned officers, after welcoming Bupinder Kumar for assuming the office as Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, introduced themselves one on one. They also presented the status of various developmental works undertaken in various sectors viz health, education, rural development, PDD etc by the concerned agencies.

While taking a sector wise review of various major developmental works, the DC emphasized for adopting a coordinated approach for achieving the desired results. He stressed to ramp up the pace of work so that all the undertaken projects are completed well within the stipulated time period.

Moreover, he urged upon the concerned officers to identify the bottlenecks, if any and bring them into his notice so that they are sorted out as early as possible.

While taking a detailed review of COVID-19 mitigation measures, DC deliberated upon the concerned agencies to play a proactive role and formulate a viable and outcome based mechanism in this regard.

The DC further directed Chief Education Officer, Baramulla to scale up the requisite activities and mobilize all the available resources in view of the new educational session. He added that imparting qualitative education and achieving better results shall remain one of his core concerns.

He also observed that providing hassle free and smooth public services by strengthening accountability and transparency in official functioning is the top most priority of his administration. He added that effective public service delivery and robust grievance redressal mechanism is the cornerstone of a welfare administration.

Meanwhile, DC sought cooperation from the concerned officers for developing the district from different perspectives pertaining to developmental concerns. He added that his focus shall remain on providing efficient and prompt public services besides establishing a vigor and effective grievance redressal mechanism. DC also emphasized for working with zeal and dedication while discharging official duties.