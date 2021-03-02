Kashmir, Today's Paper
March 3, 2021

DCJ, CUK holds condolence meet

A condolence meeting was held Tuesday at the Department of Convergent Journalism (DCJ), School of Media Studies, Central University of Kashmir, Ganderbal, Tulmulla Campus to mourn the demise of the uncle of Production Assistant at the department, Sameer Wani.

In a statement the varsity said that the meeting was attended by the Dean of School Media Studies, Prof  Shahid Rasool, Head Department Dr Arif Nazir, Senior Assistant Professors Dr John K. Babu, Dr Nookaraju Bendukurthi, Rashid Maqbool, staff members and students.

“Prof Shahid expressed sorrow and grief over the demise of Wani’s uncle. In his condolence message, he prayed for the peace of the deceased soul and also for the strength for the bereaved family. Dr Arif Nazir and other colleagues also expressed their condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul,” it reads.

