DCMC meet held at Baramulla

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo today chaired a meeting of concerned authorities to review the functioning of District Level Content Monitoring Committee (DCMC), formed to monitor the content telecast through various platforms.

Pertinent to mention that the committee, under the chairmanship of DC has been mandated to monitor the violation of programme and advertisement codes under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1955 by Satellite Television Channels and AIR Broadcast Code by Private FM Channels and Community Radio Stations, an official handout said.

District Information Officer (Member Secretary DCMC) Mudassir Hussain briefed about the work and objectives of the committee and said that the committee is entrusted to monitor the content telecast by cable operators.

DC exhorted upon the committee members to strengthen the vigilance mechanism so that the scope of the committee is widened.

Meanwhile, DC sought feedbacks and suggestions from different stakeholders so that loopholes and bottlenecks if any, in public content monitoring system are plugged.

He said that necessary guidelines and regulatory measures shall be framed so that the content telecast on different platforms is regulated effectively. Moreover, he laid emphasis on awareness dissemination among masses and urged upon them to cooperate with the administration in maintaining public morality and honour.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Additional SP, concerned members of the committee and various cable operators attended the meeting.