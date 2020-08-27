DDC Anantnag chairs DLRC meeting

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag, K K Sidha today convened District Level Review-Cum-Consultative Committee (DLRC) meeting to review District Credit Action Plan 2020-21. The meeting reviewed the progress achieved in key sectors like Agriculture, Micro and Small Enterprises, KCC, Education Housing, Handloom, Handicrafts, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Priority and Non-priority sectors.

The LDM (Lead District Manager), Anantnag Mr. Mohammad Afaaq informed the meeting that against a credit target of Rs 3580.52 cr, an advancement of Rs 308.26 cr has been made by various banks and under Non priority sector an advancement of Rs. 105.32 cr stand disbursed among the beneficiaries.

Similarly, under KCC scheme against 400039 sponsored cases, 14418 cases sanctioned and Rs. 11887 lacs disbursed by the end of June 2020.