DDC B'la reviews work on highway

District Development Commissioner (DDC), Baramulla, GN Itoo Wednesday inspected several locations to review the progress of road widening on the national highway.

The road widening plan comprises four-lanning of Narbal-Baramulla stretch and two-lanning of Baramulla-Uri stretch. The proposal also contains two bypasses at Pattan up to Palhallan and from Kanispora to Khanpora.

The DDC took a detailed appraisal of various aspects and was informed that joint survey has already been completed by the BRO and revenue authorities.

It was further informed that preliminary revenue papers as per the requisite alignment and other necessities have also been completed by the authorities.

The DC exhorted upon the agencies to speed up the pace of work and sort out bottlenecks, if any so that work was completed within the specific time period.

