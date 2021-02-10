DDC Budgam Chairman polls 'unfair': NC

National Conference (NC) Wednesday raised the issue of “unfair mode of selection” of District Development Council (DDC) Chairman Budgam with Chief Election Commissioner J&K, K K Sharma terming the entire exercise “a clear violation of law and rules”.

A statement of NC issued here said that the way the procedure was conducted had undermined democracy.

“It is the betrayal of people’s mandate. The mode and manner in which the entire exercise was conducted has already been brought to light by nine DDC members of Budgam district. Such inequitable occurrences will discredit the entire election process. Such undue measures will prove counterproductive. The mechanism framed for the selection of DDC chairman is to facilitate horse-trading and defections. But as such defection has been ruled to be in violation of the mandate, it should apply to the process of election of DDC chairpersons,” he said in the statement.

It said that while Masoodi impressed upon the CEC to look into the matter to ensure preeminence of rules and laws was upheld during the election process, the CEC assured him of looking into the matter.