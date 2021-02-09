DDC Budgam chairs meeting on upgradation proposal for road network under PMGSY III

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Budgam today chaired a meeting convened for finalizing the Upgradation of Proposal of Road Network under the PMYGS III Programme.

The District Development Councillors (DDCs) and Block BDCs also attended the meeting. The Executive Engineer PMGSY Budgam apprised the meeting about the objectives of PMGSY III Programme as laid out by Rural Roads Infrastructure Development Authority (RRIDA) Delhi.

The Executive Engineer Er Suhail Qadir Bedar said that the meeting was unique and first of its kind wherein, the complete exercise of Technical Evaluation and feasibility of the New Road proposals done by Engineers of PMGSY was described and explained in detail to people’s representatives through a Power Point presentation. Suggestions were also invited from the attendees so that these are also integrated into proposals.

This idea of collaborative method of working was widely appreciated by attendees. The initiative is being implemented under the overall Administrative Control of Principal Secretary to Govt PWD R&B so that the New Road Proposals are forwarded to RRIDA in a time bound manner to get these sanctioned. This exercise is being carried out throughout J&K by PMGSY under close Monitoring by respective Chief Engineers of Kashmir and Jammu.