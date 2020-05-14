DDC Budgam reviews status of languishing projects

District Development Commissioner Budgam, Tariq Hussain Ganai Thursday chaired a meeting to take review of progress achieved in respect of languishing, B2V and PMDP projects.

While reviewing the status of languishing and PMDP projects being executed through different agencies and departments, the DDC said owing to COVID19 pandemic and ongoing lockdown scenario since March majority of works taken in hand through these schemes got hampered and derailed.

“Keeping in view ensuing easing of restrictions, the works on all these projects will get restarted with full gear. All logistics and formalities required to be activated have already been started,” the DDC said. The departments have been directed to identify priority works under each sector so that necessary funding can be initiated accordingly.

During the meeting, DC Budgam reiterated all departments should highlight their achievements. The departments should also come up with action taken report regarding any complaint or grievances surfacing in media.